The Beef Checkoff’s Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative (NEBPI) recently hosted a Beef Checkoff class takeover event in conjunction with Penn State’s Butcher School Program at Penn State’s Meat Lab.

Penn State’s Butcher School, offered by Penn State Extension, is an apprentice training program registered with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, the Penn State Butcher School is designed to develop and promote the skills necessary to become a trained meat processor.

NEBPI hosted a Beef Checkoff Class with present and past students from the apprenticeship program with the goal of the event to inspire the next generation of meat cutter/butchers to learn more about the beef carcass all while sharpening their cutting skills and noting it’s value and versatility.

Components of the Beef Checkoff class included, insights into today’s beef consumer, an overview on the Beef Checkoff and a review of resources that are available to foodservice and retail professionals, a guide into pitching beef to consumers, and a hands-on beef cutting breakdown conducted by Mark Madden professional meat cutter and owner of the Meat Shop in Altoona, Pa.

“It was inspiring to work with what seems like a talented, and passionate group of apprentices, " Madden said. "I sincerely believe programs like this are integral for the future of butchery. Any time you can get like minded professionals in the same room, the results are always positive.”

Students had their own opportunity to break down a chuck roll themselves after following the instructional lead of Madden. This allowed them to put the information and skills they learned for the day to the test. Students also had to put their consumer sales pitch component to the test by pitching a selected merchandising cut from the chuck to the class.

Engagement opportunities such as this provide hands-on experiences to arm these key foodservice leaders with beef information that can play an important role in ensuring consumers choose beef.

Ellie McMullen, one of the butcher apprentice students that participated in the Aug. 7 class, said she was excited to learn how to turn profit from underutilized beef cuts in the chuck roll sub- primal and how various cuts originate from the chuck.

Source: Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative