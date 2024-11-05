Beef and veal have been popular this past year within post-secondary culinary classrooms across the Northeast region. The Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative (NEBPI), a subcontractor to the Beef Checkoff, provided beef and veal grants to 18 post-secondary culinary programs during the 2023-24 academic year with more than 700 students benefitting from the grant program.

Educators participating in the program were creative in executing their lessons, extending beef and veal resources to their students in a variety of ways.

"This is my fourth or fifth year in the program, and it has been great," said Robert Ramsey, educator at CUNY Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, N.Y. "The grant allows us to stretch our very tight budget to introduce students to a much wider variety of beef and veal products. I hope it continues!"

The NEBPI is launching the Beef & Veal in the Classroom program for the 2024-2025 academic year. Each year, post-secondary culinary programs are selected to participate in the Northeast Beef & Veal in the Culinary Classroom program. Culinary programs within the 12 states extending from Maine to Virginia are offered reimbursement for beef purchases and/or veal products for use in "above and beyond" educational opportunities for their students. For more information about the 2024-25 grant program, visit the Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative’s website. The deadline for interested educators to apply is Nov. 22, 2024.

For more information about beef promotion in the Northeast region, visit NortheastBeef.org

Source: Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative