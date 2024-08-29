Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is announcing a partnership awarding Name, Image and Likeness deals to 12 collegiate athletes in Colorado, Alabama, Ohio, Texas and Georgia.

"I'm excited to partner with Freddy's for the season," said Jimmy Horn Jr, wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes. "They have a great menu with pretty much anything you want. Steakburgers, fries, onion rings, and finish it off with a custard. They've got it all."

Jimmy Horn Jr, wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes. Photo courtesy of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's is showcasing male and female collegiate athletes excelling in football, volleyball and cheerleading, and will partner with the athletes to share their menu favorites on social media channels and the brand's website.

"I wanted to partner with Freddy's because the food is amazing," said Jenna Wenaas, outside hitter for the Texas Longhorns. "The vibe is great and I just love the people here ... "

The Freddy's Collegiate Athlete Partnership includes:

Jimmy Horn Jr, University of Colorado, wide receiver

Emma Torstenson, University of Colorado, defensive specialist/libero

Samantha Lim, University of Alabama, cheer

Tyler Booker, University of Alabama, offensive lineman

Caleb Downs, Ohio State, safety

Meghan McCann, Ohio State, defensive specialist

Eloise Brandewie, Ohio State, middle blocker

Jahdae Barron, University of Texas, cornerback

Andrew Mukuba, University of Texas, defensive back

Jenna Wenaas, University of Texas, outside hitter

Dillon Bell, University of Georgia, wide receiver

M'Kaylah Jackson, University of Georgia, cheer

Source: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers