Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is announcing a partnership awarding Name, Image and Likeness deals to 12 collegiate athletes in Colorado, Alabama, Ohio, Texas and Georgia.
"I'm excited to partner with Freddy's for the season," said Jimmy Horn Jr, wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes. "They have a great menu with pretty much anything you want. Steakburgers, fries, onion rings, and finish it off with a custard. They've got it all."
Freddy's is showcasing male and female collegiate athletes excelling in football, volleyball and cheerleading, and will partner with the athletes to share their menu favorites on social media channels and the brand's website.
"I wanted to partner with Freddy's because the food is amazing," said Jenna Wenaas, outside hitter for the Texas Longhorns. "The vibe is great and I just love the people here ... "
The Freddy's Collegiate Athlete Partnership includes:
- Jimmy Horn Jr, University of Colorado, wide receiver
- Emma Torstenson, University of Colorado, defensive specialist/libero
- Samantha Lim, University of Alabama, cheer
- Tyler Booker, University of Alabama, offensive lineman
- Caleb Downs, Ohio State, safety
- Meghan McCann, Ohio State, defensive specialist
- Eloise Brandewie, Ohio State, middle blocker
- Jahdae Barron, University of Texas, cornerback
- Andrew Mukuba, University of Texas, defensive back
- Jenna Wenaas, University of Texas, outside hitter
- Dillon Bell, University of Georgia, wide receiver
- M'Kaylah Jackson, University of Georgia, cheer
Report Abusive Comment