Chipotle Mexican Grill is celebrating American athletes with digital menu items exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com and new episodes of its "Unwrapped" video series. The brand will also launch gold foil nationwide for a limited time in the U.S. and France on July 25, 2024.

Starting July 25, 2024, Chipotle will bring back gold foil burritos in the US and serve gold foil burritos for the first time at its restaurants in France. Courtesy of Chipotle Mexican Grill.





















Chipotle's Real Food for Real Athletes platform focuses on helping athletes across all levels perform their best by providing proper nutrition through real food and fresh ingredients. The new menu items include:

The Anthony Edwards Bowl Half chicken, half steak, brown rice, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa and lettuce

The Sophia Smith Burrito Chicken, brown rice, light black beans, light pinto beans, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream and cheese

The Taylor Fritz Bowl Double chicken, white rice, sour cream, cheese and guacamole

The Sara Hughes Burrito Double steak, white rice, black beans, cheese and lettuce

The Jagger Eaton Burrito Chicken, white rice, black beans, tomatillo red-chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese, guacamole and lettuce



Chipotle worked with its partner athletes to launch behind-the-scenes training content as part of its "Unwrapped" series. The "Unwrapped" videos profile each athlete and discuss what it takes to compete at the highest level of their respective sports.

All Chipotle "Unwrapped" videos are available to view here.

"Every one of our Team Chipotle athletes has had a unique journey," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "By highlighting their stories and how Chipotle has been a key component of their training regimens, we hope to inspire and fuel the next generation of great American athletes."

Starting July 25 for a limited time, Chipotle will serve gold foil-wrapped burritos for all in-restaurant and digital orders at participating U.S. locations. The brand last celebrated American athletes with gold foil in the summer of 2021.

Chipotle will also serve gold foil burritos at its six restaurants across Paris and one restaurant in Lyon for the first time.

Source: Chipotle Mexican Grill