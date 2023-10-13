Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ, a fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its menu and self-pour beer walls, is gearing up for a month-long Oktoberfest celebration. Throughout the month of October, Crave locations nationwide will offer a special limited-time menu that captures the spirit of Oktoberfest, showcasing German-inspired dishes.

This limited-time menu features Schweinebraten, juicy smoked pork with BBQ sauce, spicy mustard, and onions, as well as Wurstl, a bratwurst topped with sauerkraut and bacon.

For the ultimate Oktoberfest experience, attendees can download the Crave app. Attendees will receive an exclusive 10% discount on their first purchase through the app.

Source: Crave Franchising LLC