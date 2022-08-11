Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ recently welcomed James and Melanie Page into the "Crave family," as the Pages will open the brand's first location in Arkansas.

Crave was recently named best BBQ and Hot Dog Franchise by FranchiseWire in the U.S., and it has 65 units across the U.S. and food trucks on the road. Crave features Hot Dogs, sausages, and bratwursts with 20+ toppings to choose from. Pulled chicken, pulled pork, and smoked brisket are also available for sandwiches, sliders, and plates. The self-pour beer wall is something the brand is also known for, boasting 32-48 local craft beers, wines, and ciders on tap. Some stores even have mixed drinks, YUM! Crave features patios with fun and games, trivia nights, karaoke, live music, kids eat free Wednesdays, and more. In addition, ax lanes were also introduced this year.

Crave has received numerous awards for its food and service and offers multiple avenues for its guest to enjoy the Crave experience. Drive Thru's, delivery, catering, dine-in, as well as curbside pickup are available. The Crave app also allows ordering ahead and offers free food, rewards, and more. Crave has multiple locations throughout the U.S., and is looking forward to continuing expansion.

For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit iwantcrave.com.

Source: Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ