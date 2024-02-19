Fast-casual franchise Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is celebrating the success of its food truck venture, which has been rolling out across the U.S. to include New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Arizona and Florida. The food truck model first launched in 2020.

"Our food trucks have been a game-changer for Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ, allowing us to bring our delicious offerings directly to our customers," said Samantha Rincione, CEO and co-founder at Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ. "The popularity of our food trucks speaks to the strength of our brand and the quality of our products, and we're thrilled to see them making waves across many states. We expect to add 10-15 trucks to the fleet this year"

Crave's food trucks offer a franchising opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to tap into the fast-casual food market. To learn more about owning a Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ franchise, potential franchisees are encouraged to reach out to Crave at info@iwantcrave.com or visit the official website at iwantcrave.com.

Source: Crave Franchising LLC