Freddy's announces NIL partnership with 12 collegiate athletes

Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is awarding name, image and likeness deals to 12 collegiate athletes in Iowa, Alabama, Kansas, North Carolina and Tennessee.

"Freddy's is a good, family-based community brand. I grew up in Kansas and had a Freddy's in my hometown, so we'd go after basketball games," said Addy Brown, basketball player for the Iowa State Cyclones. "I know that Freddy himself was super involved in the local community, and I think that's so cool."

Freddy's is showcasing male and female collegiate athletes excelling in basketball and will partner with the athletes to share their menu favorites on social media channels and the brand's website.

The Freddy's Collegiate Athlete Partnership is comprised of the following students:

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State, point guard

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State, forward

Addy Brown, Iowa State, forward

Johni Broome, Auburn, power forward/center

DeYona Gaston, Auburn, Ffrward

Flory Bidunga, University of Kansas, center forward

Regan Wiliams, University of Kansas, forward

Mason Gillis, Duke University, power forward

Ashlon Jackson, Duke University, guard

Tess Darby, University of Tennessee, guard

Edie Darby, University of Tennessee, guard

Zakai Zeigler, University of Tennessee, point guard

Source: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers