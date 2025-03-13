Freddy's announces NIL partnership with 12 collegiate athletes
Athletes in Iowa, Alabama, Kansas, North Carolina and Tennessee receive deals with Freddy's.
Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is awarding name, image and likeness deals to 12 collegiate athletes in Iowa, Alabama, Kansas, North Carolina and Tennessee.
"Freddy's is a good, family-based community brand. I grew up in Kansas and had a Freddy's in my hometown, so we'd go after basketball games," said Addy Brown, basketball player for the Iowa State Cyclones. "I know that Freddy himself was super involved in the local community, and I think that's so cool."
Freddy's is showcasing male and female collegiate athletes excelling in basketball and will partner with the athletes to share their menu favorites on social media channels and the brand's website.
The Freddy's Collegiate Athlete Partnership is comprised of the following students:
- Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State, point guard
- Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State, forward
- Addy Brown, Iowa State, forward
- Johni Broome, Auburn, power forward/center
- DeYona Gaston, Auburn, Ffrward
- Flory Bidunga, University of Kansas, center forward
- Regan Wiliams, University of Kansas, forward
- Mason Gillis, Duke University, power forward
- Ashlon Jackson, Duke University, guard
- Tess Darby, University of Tennessee, guard
- Edie Darby, University of Tennessee, guard
- Zakai Zeigler, University of Tennessee, point guard
