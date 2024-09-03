Long John Silver's is introducing two fall meal deals: 2 for $5 Fish Tacos and $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares.

"Our fall menu brings fresh, tasty options that are perfect for the busy back-to-school season and fall gatherings. We're especially excited about our 2 for $5 Fish Tacos," said Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver's. "These tacos offer great flavor and value, making them a must-try this fall."

Promotions

2 for $5 Fish Tacos: These tacos feature hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska pollock, shredded cabbage, lime vinaigrette and Baja sauce, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

$10 Shrimp Sea-Shares: Customers can choose from 15 grilled shrimp, 15 batter-dipped shrimp or some breaded popcorn shrimp. Our Sea-Shares are shore to satisfy at gameday gatherings and can end meal-time mutiny with family and friends.

"Our goal has always been to offer great food and value to our customers," said Caudill. "This fall, we're bringing even more excitement with our 2 for $5 Fish Tacos, seasonal specials, and new ways to enjoy Long John Silver's with our mobile app and Seacret Society loyalty program."

Source: Long John Silver's