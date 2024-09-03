Artesano is on a mission to find the best chicken sandwich with the launch of their Artesano Official Chicken Sandwich Challenge. Through this competition, local chicken sandwich aficionados from across the nation are putting their distinct, regionally inspired spin on Artesano Bakery Buns. Eight restaurants are going head-to-head in a bracket-style competition, each showcasing their unique recipe as they compete for the winning chicken sandwich title and the grand prize of $20,000.

The Artesano Official Chicken Sandwich Challenge tasked restaurants to put their own regional spin on the classic chicken sandwich, blending culinary inspiration with a touch of hometown pride. As consumers rally behind their favorite chicken sandwich recipe, they can also find the restaurant's step-by-step instructions on the brand's website.

Artesano Official Chicken Sandwich Challenge. Courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA









Through Sept. 13, 2024, consumers can head to OfficialChickenSandwichChallenge.com to vote for their favorite chicken sandwich recipe served on Artesano Bakery Buns. The top four restaurants with the most votes will advance to the semi-finals from Sept. 16-20, and the top two will then move onto the finals from Sept. 23-27. The chicken sandwich recipe with the most votes in the finals will be crowned the winner on Nov. 9 in honor of National Chicken Sandwich Day. Additionally, consumers who cast at least one vote for their favorite recipe at any time between Sept. 3-27 will be automatically entered for the chance to win $10,000.

Participating restaurants – selected for their handheld menu options and status as chicken sandwich aficionados – include:

Cafe Belen (Los Angeles, Calif.): Representing California with The SAMO, a blackened chicken sandwich topped with jalapenos and avocado

Delilah's Everyday Soul (Atlanta, Ga.): Representing the Southeast with The ATL, a fried chicken sandwich topped with a combination of pimento cheese and lemon pepper

Hen House Eatery (Minneapolis, Minn.): Representing the Midwest with The GOAT, a grilled chicken sandwich with Cajun seasoning and barbecue sauce

Manzanita Grill (Bend, Ore.): Representing the Pacific Northwest with The Hot Berry, blending the flavors of berry and honey over crispy chicken

River and Woods (Boulder, Colo.): Representing the Mountain region with The Yard Guard, a chicken burger dressed in Colorado hot honey and green goddess sauce

Southern Cross Kitchen (Conshohocken, Pa.): Representing the Mid-Atlantic with The Conshy Twist, fried chicken enrobed in a pretzel crust and topped with a pimento cheese spread

The Hayden (San Antonio, Texas): Representing the Southwest with The Wild One, a crispy chicken sandwich topped with a stuffed poblano pepper and tomatillo salsa

Wilson County Barbecue (Portland, Maine): Representing the Northeast with The Harbor View, grilled chicken coated in a citrus marinade and creamy mayonnaise

"We're thrilled to kick off the Artesano Official Chicken Sandwich Challenge and celebrate the regional roots behind each restaurant's unique dish," said Ana Melo, brand manager for Artesano. "As the Official Bun of the Chicken Sandwich, the distinct taste and texture of our buns provide the perfect canvas for these unique creations, inspiring consumers to bring the gourmet restaurant experience right into their own kitchen. We can't wait to see which sandwich wins the hearts – and votes – of chicken sandwich lovers nationwide."

Available at major food retailers nationwide, Artesano Bakery Buns come in both Original and Brioche varieties. They are sold under the Alfaro's brand in California and the Sara Lee brand everywhere else.

Source: Bimbo Bakeries USA