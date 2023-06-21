Godshall’s Quality Meats is the official Guinness World Records title holder for the longest piece of turkey bacon. Godshall’s broke the record title at their facility in Lebanon, Pa., on the longest day of the year during National Turkey Lovers Month.

“As one of the leading turkey bacon brands, what could we do to continue building awareness for our brand? Go big ... And, it was only right to attempt a world record of this size on the longest day of the year during National Turkey Lovers month to kick off summer,” said Ron Godshall, president of Godshall’s Quality Meats. “We’ve been preparing for several weeks making sure our team members and facility had everything needed to produce the world record setting slice of Turkey Bacon and we’re thrilled to now be the official title holders ... ”

To obtain the record for the Longest Piece of Turkey Bacon, Godshall’s created a slice that was 17 feet and 3/4 inches long by 23 inches wide. An official surveyor and adjudicator from Guinness World Records was onsite during the attempt to ensure all criteria was met. The piece took the cooperation of more than two dozen Godshall’s team members to create and is over 1,000 times larger than a regular slice of turkey bacon. It was wood-smoked for over six hours in an enormous oven that is over 25 feet long and 10 feet wide.

Afterward, the slice was served at a BLT luncheon for hundreds of Godshall’s employees and local dignitaries to eat. It was also packaged up for employees and a local food bank to receive.

For more information on Godshall’s visit www.godshalls.com or follow their Instagram page @Godshalls.

Source: Godshall's