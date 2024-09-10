The makers of the SPAM brand continue to draw inspiration from foods and flavors around the world with the launch of SPAM Gochujang flavored. Consumers can find this limited-edition variety in an eight-pack exclusively at Costco Wholesale Warehouses, while supplies last.

Inspired by the popular Korean condiment, this flavor combines spicy, sweet, smoky and umami. Gochujang is a fermented spicy red chili paste and is a staple ingredient in Korean cuisine.

SPAM Gochujang flavored is inspired by the popular Korean condiment. Courtesy of Hormel Foods Corp.









"In celebration of the love Korean-Americans have for the SPAM brand, we wanted to create our very own SPAM Gochujang flavored," said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM brand. "This can packs an approachable heat while still providing the versatility and convenience we all love about SPAM products."

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.