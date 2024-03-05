At Hormel Foods, all 20,000 team members are encouraged to participate in and contribute to the company’s culture of innovation. The makers of the Hormel brand are showcasing the latest example of that team-member contribution with the launch of its newest product innovation: Hormel Sweet Garlic Ginger Pork Loin.

The inspiration for the recipe came courtesy of team member Feng Walkup, an international account manager of the fresh meat category at Hormel Foods and a 24-year veteran of the company. Walkup has been preparing sweet garlic ginger pork for years, as the recipe has long been a family staple. She recently prepared the dish for an office potluck, and the resulting response from her co-workers brought more than just praise. They loved it so much that they asked her to help bring the flavor to life for the company’s marinated-meats product line.

“This recipe keeps my family and friends coming back for more,” said Walkup. “I hope our consumers and their families will enjoy it as much as my family and friends do.”

This latest flavor innovation from the Hormel brand team brings a unique but popular Asian flavor to the marinated-meats category.

“Asian cuisine resonates with consumers across generations,” said Hailey Tranchitella, Hormel associate brand manager for the company’s retail segment. “Expanding our Asian flavor offerings will allow us to service our current loyal consumers and begin to penetrate new households as well.”

Hormel Sweet Garlic Ginger Pork Loin has a suggested retail price of $8.99 for a 1.5-pound pork loin filet. For more information about this product, along with all other marinated-meat products offered by the Hormel brand, visit hormel.com/brands/hormel-marinated-meats.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.