Coleman Natural Foods, a pioneer in all-natural pork and beef products, is introducing a line of premium marinated pork loin filets that are seasoned with all-natural, clean ingredients and sourced from farms that never use antibiotics. These new products fill the growing demand for “better-for-you” convenience items. According to the Power of Meat 2022, seven in ten shoppers want more assortment of value-added items in their meat department.

The percent of shoppers who frequently buy value-added meat has almost tripled since 2016. Sales of pork in the value-added category are up almost 20% since 2019.

Coleman Natural marinated loin filets provide the time savings from both a shopping and cooking perspective. For busy households, there is no need to plan menus in advance, purchase extra ingredients, find a recipe or remember to prepare a marinade and let it sit overnight. Home cooks can enjoy the convenience of the prepared and perfectly marinated pork loins without any extra effort. Simply remove the filet from the package, place on a baking sheet, and put in the oven for 40-45 minutes. Pair the marinated items with favorite side dishes and in under an hour, dinner is on the table.

The filets are a fixed-weight 24-ounce size and come in Original, Salt & Pepper, and Garlic & Herb flavor profiles.

For retailers, the Coleman Natural line of marinated pork filets are offered in shelf-ready, convenient 8-count cases for optimal rotation.

Learn more about the Coleman Natural Marinated Loin Filets here. For pricing and orders contact info@colemannatural.com.

Source: Coleman Natural Foods



