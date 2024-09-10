White Castle is introducing the new Double Cheese Slider in the freezer aisle.

White Castle is the first fast-food hamburger chain to introduce a double cheeseburger in retail. The Double Cheese Slider is available at select retailers and expanding to more before year end.

Brand-new Double Cheese Slider for retail freezer aisles. Courtesy of White Castle System Inc.









"The new Double Cheese Slider delivers big White Castle taste with the convenience of enjoyment in the comfort of your home," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "When you have a microwave, you have a Castle, and the Double Cheese Slider is the perfect new product that will represent the White Castle brand in freezer aisles across the country."

White Castle constantly embraces feedback from its fans, affectionately known as Cravers. A consensus from those consumers and insights from market analysis played a role in the decision to introduce the Double Cheese Slider to expand White Castle's CPG portfolio.

According to a recent Mintel Frozen Snacks Report, 25% of consumers intend to purchase even more frozen snacks, with 46% citing that this change is due to their opting to eat at home more. White Castle is helping consumers find affordable snack and meal options by introducing another restaurant menu item in the freezer aisle.

"We are never one to shy away from leading the industry into new ways to keep consumers fed with exciting and flavor-packed concepts," said Richardson. "For current and future cravers, our new Double Cheese Slider provides even more of the flavor you crave, and all for a tasty price so you can enjoy restaurant quality deliciousness in the comfort of your home."

White Castle first delivered its Sliders to consumers via retail stores in 1987, when it launched its retail division, the first fast-food chain to do so. In the 37 years since the Slider's retail debut, consumers have warmed up more than 6.5 billion frozen Sliders. Offerings that began with frozen Original Sliders have since expanded to include Classic Cheese Sliders, Chicken Breast Sliders, Chicken & Cheese Sliders and Jalapeno Cheese Sliders.

Source: White Castle System Inc.