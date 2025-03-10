White Castle Frozen Chicken Rings is expanding their lineup to include a ranch-seasoned ring, now available in the frozen aisle of retailers.

The new White Castle Ranch Chicken Rings feature a tangy blend of herbs and spices, developed through an ongoing partnership between fast-food chain White Castle and Bellisio Foods, a frozen food company and subsidiary of CP Foods. Originally introduced at retail in 2022, the White Castle Chicken Rings lineup now includes three flavors: Original, Spicy and the new Ranch.

"We are thrilled to introduce new ranch-flavored chicken rings," said Lynn Blashford, CMO for White Castle. "Ranch is a beloved flavor that is consistently ranked high in popularity among consumers, yet surprisingly underrepresented in the frozen chicken category. We believe our ranch-flavored rings will fill this gap and become a Craveable favorite for consumers of all ages."

All flavors of White Castle Chicken Rings are made with white-meat chicken and lightly breaded in a ring shape. White Castle Chicken Rings are packaged in a convenient, resealable bag.

"We've seen the popularity of ranch grow over the past few years," said Nicky Grimmius, VP of marketing and innovation for Bellisio Foods Inc. "Expanding the chicken ring offerings with a ranch flavor that consumers crave is creating new opportunities for retailers and delivering exactly what our chicken rings fans want. Our ranch-flavored rings tested 25% better in delivering a true-to-ranch flavor than the closest competitor in consumer testing and is the perfect product to celebrate National Ranch Day"

The White Castle frozen Sliders and Chicken Rings are available at many retail locations.

Source: Bellisio Foods