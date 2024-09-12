The U.S. poultry industry is focused on improving protein conversion to ensure a more sustainable future. The USPOULTRY 2024 Poultry Protein & Fat Seminar, organized by a committee of experts in the rendering industry, will provide attendees with insights into leadership, technology and best practices for safety and foreign-material detection in rendering. This seminar offers an opportunity for rendering professionals to learn about modernizing their operations and improving efficiency. Sponsored by USPOULTRY and the Poultry Protein & Fat Council, the event is scheduled for Oct. 16-17 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Downtown in Nashville, Tenn.

Hal Davis, regional vice president for Darling Ingredients and program committee chair, said, “Ongoing advancements in rendering operations are vital for enhancing sustainability in the poultry industry. This year’s program will cover the latest developments in regulations, leadership strategies, trends and the retention of the next generation of rendering professionals, among other topics.”

The seminar will also feature a report on the Poultry Protein & Fat Council's activities and funded research, as well virtual plant tours and presentations on topics such as odor management, perspectives from young professionals and methods for handling dissolved air flotation skimmings.

The program planning committee includes:

Daniel Crowe, Pilgrim’s

Hal Davis, Darling Ingredients

Greg Drollinger, 3D Corporate Solutions

Michael Fairbairn, Fieldale Farms Corp.

Barry Griffith, Tyson Foods

Michael Peters, Darling Ingredients

USPOULTRY and PPFC members can register at a discounted rate. Attendance is limited to rendering companies that are members of USPOULTRY and PPFC. Representatives from nonmember rendering companies are not eligible to attend, and membership in PPFC requires approval by the council.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association