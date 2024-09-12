Sharon Beals of the Women's Meat Industry Network was recognized for her contributions to the ag/food sector at the 13th annual Women in Agribusiness Summit, where she was the recipient of the 2024 Women in Agribusiness Demeter Award of Excellence.
Sharon Beals of the Women's Meat Industry Network was recognized for her contributions to the ag/food sector at the 13th annual Women in Agribusiness Summit, where she was the recipient of the 2024 Women in Agribusiness Demeter Award of Excellence.
Copyright ©2024. All Rights Reserved BNP Media.
Design, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing
Report Abusive Comment