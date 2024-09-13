Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has launched their latest craft sausage creation for barbecue lovers across the country.

As of May 2024, the Texas-style barbecue brand is offering the new Rancher's Premium Smokehouse Sausage. This sausage has established itself as a top choice for grill masters seeking authentic, high-quality smoked meats. Rancher’s sausages are made using traditional methods, ensuring a smoky flavor. Rancher's Premium flavors include Brisket Burnt Ends, Philly Cheese Steak, and Max & Cheese.

"At Dickey’s, we’re always willing to evolve, while continuing to ensure we serve guests the highest quality BBQ when they want, where they want, how they want,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc. “This is a natural step for us to expand in the retail market with our unique Rancher’s Premium Sausage offerings at Walmart.”

Since the release of Rancher’s Premium Sausage, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been named the #1 Innovative Brand in Walmart Stores, as well as the Brisket Burnt Ends Sausage claiming the title of #1 Innovative SKU in Walmart stores.

“Rancher’s Premium sausages are made with the best of Dickey’s competition-quality craftsmanship, packing 82 years of experience in for barbecue lovers at a great value,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dicky’s Capital Group. “We’re thrilled to continue successfully partnering with Walmart and bringing this new premium offering to grocery aisles.”

Dickey’s Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse Sausage is available for purchase at Rancher's Premium Smokehouse or directly from Walmart at rancher's premium smokehouse pork and beef sausage - Walmart.com.

Source: Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants