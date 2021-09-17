Spareribs are a barbecue favorite which are slowly smoked for hours by pit masters around the globe. Now you can enjoy these same delicious spareribs at home.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Company together with Tyson are introducing a convenient way to enjoy the meaty ribs by making them readily available at Super Valu.

“We are proud to partner with Tyson and offer our delicious spareribs in a convenient oven bag that seals in the flavors that make our ribs so delicious” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Tyson Foods is one of the world’s largest food companies that launched in 1935, and a recognized leader in protein. “We are happy to be partnering with a well-established company that takes pride in the meats and proteins they sell and together we are making it easy for more fans to enjoy delicious barbecue at home. Adds Dickey whose family started Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Dallas, Texas in 1941.

Fans can purchase the spareribs, at our first retail partner Super Valu, in the meat section. The package makes the entire experience convenient. The spareribs come in an ovanable bag which is self-venting, and bakes at 350 degrees for about 90 minutes. The spareribs come in popular flavors including Original Secret Recipe, Signature Sweet, and Sizzling Spice.

Source: Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc.