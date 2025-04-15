Dickey's Barbecue Pit responds to growing demand for smoked sausages

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is announcing the expansion of its Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse Sausage line in Walmart stores across the country. With an 11% increase in store count, more customers will now access to Texas-crafted smoked sausages.

Leading the expansion are the Rancher’s Brisket Burnt Ends Sausage, Rancher’s Bacon Cheddar Sausage and Rancher’s Philly Cheese Steak Sausage.

“Our Walmart expansion is a direct response to growing demand,” said Shayla Bell, VP of purchasing and retail for Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants. “People are craving real, honest-to-goodness smoked meats and Rancher’s delivers just that. Whether you grill them up for game day or slice them into your favorite dish, these sausages bring that Texas barbecue spirit home.”

“Rancher’s Premium is a natural extension of our brand’s core promise – real, pit-smoked flavor made with care and tradition,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants. “It reflects everything our guests love about Dickey’s in a convenient, high-quality product they can bring into their kitchens. We’re proud to see it thrive at retail and especially proud to grow our presence with Walmart.”

As consumers increasingly seek out convenient, authentic protein options, Rancher’s Premium is meeting the moment with a product line that reflects Texas values, flavor and quality.

Source: Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants