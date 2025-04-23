Dickey’s Barbecue Pit debuts retail meat products to international market

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit announces the international expansion of its All-Pork Sausage Ropes into South Korea. In partnership with Nature’s SunGrown Foods, Dickey’s retail products will hit shelves starting April 2025.

This expansion, led by Dickey's Sales Director Derek Howerton, represents the first time Dickey’s retail products will be available in an international market. It is part of the company’s broader strategy to bring Texas-style barbecue to more consumers around the world through both its growing restaurant presence and retail product line.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for our brand,” said Shayla Bell, vice president of purchasing and retail for Dickey’s. “Our All-Pork Sausage Ropes have been a fan favorite in the US, and now South Korean consumers will get to experience the same quality and flavor that defines Dickey’s. We’re thrilled to be working with Nature’s SunGrown Foods to make this a reality.”

“This international leap for our retail products is another exciting chapter in the Dickey’s growth story,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “We’ve been focused on taking our restaurant brand worldwide and now, our retail products are traveling alongside us. It’s a huge step for the company.”

With a strong presence already in Canada, the UAE, and other international markets on the restaurant side, Dickey’s is leveraging that momentum to drive its retail division forward.

“Retail growth has always been part of our long-term vision,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants. “As we open new restaurants globally, it’s a natural extension to offer our premium products at retail as well. We want fans everywhere to enjoy Dickey’s whether they’re dining in-store or shopping for our products in their local markets.”

Source: Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants