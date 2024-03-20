Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to grow their retail presences with Albertsons Grocery Stores in North Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Starting in April 2024, the Texas-style barbecue brand is offering Albertsons retail customers their Original Kielbasa Sausage Links, Jalapeno Cheddar Kielbasa Sausage Links, and Hot Links. The pit-smoked proteins will now be sold in 208 Albertson’s Co. Inc. stores throughout their Southern division.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Albertsons to bring our handcrafted Kielbasa-style pit smoked sausages and hot links to the great folks of Arkansas, Louisiana and North Texas,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Inc. “We look forward to offering Original and Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Links as well as spicy Hot Links to backyard Pit Masters for many years to come.”

Source: Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants