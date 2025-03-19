Dickey’s Barbecue Pit debuts in the Philippines

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has officially landed in Manila, Philippines. The two-story restaurant seats 90 guests, features a full bar and offers table service.

“We’re thrilled to bring Legit. Texas. Barbecue to the Philippines, a country known for its bold flavors and warm hospitality,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc. “This is more than barbecue – it’s about sharing Texas culture and creating a gathering place for families and friends.”

The menu features Dickey’s slow-smoked brisket, ribs and sausage while embracing local tastes with pork dishes, rice and regional appetizers. “The Filipino guest deserves authentic Texas barbecue – and here, pork is king,” said Max Lee, vice chairman and executive chef of G2G All Spice Eatery Group Inc. “We’ve built a menu featuring pork, pork belly, and, of course, brisket. The response has been phenomenal.”

The grand opening featured a ribbon-cutting, live entertainment and an exclusive tasting of Dickey’s menu.

“From a small family business in Dallas to a global barbecue leader, our success is rooted in quality and community,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Bringing Dickey’s to the Philippines reflects the universal love for great barbecue. Max Lee’s leadership has been pivotal in making this a reality.”

The Manila opening is part of Dickey’s larger push into Southeast Asia, following launches in Singapore, Japan and Pakistan. More locations are already planned for Metro Manila.

Source: Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants