Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues their northern expansion as they announced their most recent store opening in Leduc, Alberta, Canada.

On Sept. 8, the new Dickey’s location opened their doors. Owner/Operator Faisal Khan Suri and his pit crew hosted a Grand Opening event featuring their Legit. Texas. Barbecue., as well as their custom halal menu offerings. When asked about his experience with Dickey's, Faisal said, “ Being a part of a strong global brand such as Dickey's has been great. Their willingness to accommodate and serve the community is impressive and their product offerings are a testament to that. With strong representation in Edmonton, it only made sense for us to be in the amazing community of Leduc. A community full of life and fantastic people. My family and I were ecstatic to join the Dickey’s family and the journey so far has been nothing short of great.”

The Texas-style barbecue brand is thrilled with their partnership with Faisal Khan Suri and his team. “It was shortly after I met Faisal that I knew he'd make a fine Dickey's partner,” said Jim Perkins, Dickey’s executive vice president of international development and support. “His professional demeanor, his previous corporate experience, and his love and knowledge for the Muslim and non-Muslim community of greater Edmonton only benefit the Dickey's brand, North of the border. I could not be more excited for him, his family and Leduc community.”

Dickey’s continues to expand their brand across the globe with over 550 barbecue restaurants worldwide.

Source: Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants Inc.