Back by popular demand, the Brisket Chili Cheese Fries will be available to Dickey’s Barcbecue Pit customers across the country starting Sept. 25th. This limited-time offer is a collaboration of savory, pit-smoked brisket chili, melted cheese and hand-cut fries.

"Brisket Chili cheese fries was one of our most popular limited time, side offerings ever. Guests loved our return to original, hand cut fries,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc. “ ... We’re pleased to bring back the winning combination of smoked brisket chili and cheese as a perfect topper to the hand cut fries for a limited time.”

Source: Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants