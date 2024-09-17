In celebration of its 17th anniversary, better-burger brand Smashburger is unveiling a brand refresh, ushering in a new chapter for the company. The transformation includes a revamped menu and a fresh visual identity, drawing inspiration from what brand customers enjoy most – smash burgers crafted using the brand's proprietary smashing technique, fries and bold flavors. This new era at Smashburger blends innovation with the brand's time-honored favorites.

"After extensive regional market testing and receiving invaluable feedback from our guests, we've not only enhanced our current menu offerings but also introduced exciting new items," said Smashburger CEO Denise Nelsen. "Our goal is to truly 'own the smash' by focusing on what we do best: creating craveable, high-quality smash burgers that you won't find anywhere else. We're committed to delivering an exceptional dining experience that reflects our dedication to quality and innovation, and invite everyone to come in and experience it for themselves ... "

Smashburger's revamped menu features eight all-new items and four enhanced classics. New additions include:

All-American Smash – Certified Angus Beef topped with American cheese, red onions, pickles, mustard and ketchup, all nestled between a butter-toasted bun

Bacon Stack Smash – Certified Angus Beef topped with layers of stacked applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, served on a butter-toasted bun

Chicken Smash Burger – Savory ground chicken burger marinated in house with a signature garlic olive oil seasoning and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, served on a butter-toasted bun

Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich – Nashville hot crispy chicken tenders, pickles and mayo, served on a butter-toasted bun

Spicy Jalapeno Smash – Certified Angus Beef topped with grilled jalapenos, pepper Jack cheese, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce and chipotle ranch, all on a butter-toasted spicy chipotle bun

Smashburger's enhanced menu items have received recipe upgrades that pack in more flavors and ingredients, elevating classic Smashburger dishes to a new level. The enhanced menu items include:

BBQ Bacon Smash – Certified Angus Beef topped with aged cheddar cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, barbecue sauce and a new crispy fried onion topping, all served on a butter-toasted bun

Truffle Mushroom Smash – Certified Angus Beef with sauteed cremini mushrooms, aged Swiss cheese and a new housemade truffle mayo sauce, all nestled in a butter-toasted bun

Chicken Tenders – Larger chicken tenders, served with a choice of dipping sauce

In conjunction with the new menu rollout, Smashburger is unveiling a refreshed brand identity that infuses the company with vibrant new energy and a modern look. This update features redesigned logos, new colors, fresh typefaces and a distinctive brand voice, all crafted to bring Smashburger's unique and bold personality to life while creating an engaging experience for guests. The brand is also taking steps to enhance the in-store atmosphere.

"Our new brand aesthetic is rooted in reconnecting with our roots and creating an identity where our guests truly feel at home, like they're among friends savoring one of the best foods on the planet: a burger – our smash burger," said Smashburger Chief Marketing Officer Thomas Prather. "We wanted to ensure that every visit is an enjoyable escape, leaving our guests eagerly anticipating their next experience with us. Partnering with the experts at X&O allowed us to reinvigorate the brand and restore its distinctive swagger – their expertise helped us infuse Smashburger with fresh energy and bold character, resulting in a revitalized identity that truly reflects our vision and resonates with our guests."

Starting Sept. 17, 2024, consumers can purchase the new menu items at Smashburger restaurants nationwide, while the refreshed brand identity begins rolling out across all locations.

Source: Smashburger