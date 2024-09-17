Chili's Grill & Bar is introducing new 3 For Lunch Combos. Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time at participating locations, Chili's customers can pick from 11 available options in the new 3 For Lunch Combos, featuring bottomless chips and salsa, choice of entree and a bottomless nonalcoholic drink, all starting at $10.99.

Chili's new 3 For Lunch Combos include elevated versions of America's top lunch favorites, like burgers, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, and fries. Chili's customers can continue to get Chili's 3 For Me offerings at lunch.

Chili’s new 3 For Lunch Combos include elevated versions of America’s top lunch favorites, like burgers, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, and fries. Courtesy of Chili's Grill & Bar.









Chili's is also updating the Chipotle Chicken Fresh Mex Bowl, featuring grilled chicken with pico de gallo, greens, Mexican rice, corn salsa, housemade ranch and more, to now come with guacamole for no extra charge.

"We believe that our 3 For Lunch Combos are not only better quality but offer bigger portions and more variety than what you'll find in fast food," said Chili's Chief Marketing Officer, George Felix. "This extension of our 3 For Me menu to lunch continues to deliver great value in every sense of the word. We compared our entrées against what's available in fast food, and we believe that the Chili's 3 For Lunch Combos stand out – from the quality we offer, to the abundance of food and the price point."

To celebrate this new lunch menu and highlight the amount of food available with 3 For Lunch Combos, Chili's is challenging professional eating champion Joey Chestnut to find the bottom of one of Chili's 3 For Lunch Combos. On Oct. 1, 2024, the results of Joey's showdown will be unveiled. If he can defeat one of Chili's 3 For Lunch Combos, he will win the 3 for Lunch Golden Basket Belt, which grants him bragging rights and lunch money for a year. And if Joey doesn't win, you can. Chili's will offer its guests the chance to win the 3 for Lunch Golden Basket Belt, including a year of free 3 For Lunch Combos, if Joey loses.

Chili’s is challenging professional eating champion Joey Chestnut to find the bottom of one of Chili’s 3 For Lunch Combos. Courtesy of Chili's Grill & Bar.





"I've competed in just about any eating contest you can think of, but the Chili's 3 For Lunch Combo is no joke," said Joey Chestnut. "This challenge isn't about speed, it's about endurance. I've pushed my boundaries to the limit this year, beating my personal bests, but Chili's 3 For Lunch Combo with bottomless chips and salsa? That's a whole different beast."

Source: Chili's Grill & Bar