THE NATIONAL PROVISIONER PODCAST

John Clear, senior director in the consumer and retail group, Alvarez & Marsal

In this podcast, John Clear shares insights on how private-label products are delivering value-added innovation. Clear is a co-author of the report, "Accelerate your Private Brand Journey to win with Customers and shareholders." According to the report, over the past decade there has been a significant shift in grocery market sales from national brands to private brands. In 2023 alone, the retail value of this shift represented nearly $1.5 billion in sales, with growth projected to continue and even accelerate. The report suggests that by innovating and differentiating their private brands, grocery retailers can grow sales with customers who are making frequent trips to the store but are purchasing competitor's private brands in certain categories.