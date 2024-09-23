The Jennie-O turkey brand is announcing its 2024 Thanksgiving survey results, where each state was polled on preparation methods, turkey preferences, preferred sides and more. The survey, conducted by Talker Research for the Jennie-O brand, polled 5,000 consumers across the U.S.

Seventy percent of Americans polled said they have celebrated their Thanksgiving traditions for more than 20 years. The three most cherished traditions are sharing meals together (65%), spending time with extended family or old friends (52%) and cooking together (27%).

Survey findings include:

Preparation

Most people take up to two weeks to plan and cook their Thanksgiving meal. Actual food preparation for this eating occasion adds another three days, and five hours of actual cooking on the day of.

The longest prep times go to the following states: Delaware: Average of 17 days guest-list planning and another 19 days of menu building Virginia: Spends almost 16 days picking guests (15.7) and nearly 17 days (16.6) on the menu North Carolina: Averages a little more than 17 days (17.4) on the menu alone



Star of the table - turkey, with a surprise guest

66% of respondents prefer their turkey baked.

To brine or not to brine? 63% said no to brining.

Oklahomans would rather their turkey be smoked more than any other state.

While most Americans prepare their turkey the same every year, keeping with their traditions, more than 30% of Americans change it up every holiday season.

In addition to a turkey, nearly 40% of Americans also like to have ham on the table, with preferences being baked (68%), smoked (18%) and slow cooked (18%).

Sides

61% of Americans believe that turkey is the star of the meal, while a little more than two in five respondents in Idaho (43%) and Kansas (41%) believe that the side dishes are the unsung heroes.

The most popular sides: stuffing (77%), rolls/biscuits (66%), classic mashed potatoes (60%) and cranberry sauce (55%).

Americans from the Southeast also enjoy mac and cheese — Georgia at 62%, Mississippi at 58% and South Carolina at 55%.

Utilizing leftovers

Almost every American surveyed (96%) enjoys Thanksgiving leftovers: 44% use turkey in a sandwich 41% incorporate turkey into other meals 32% go on to recreate the actual Thanksgiving meal

More than one in five (22%) would rather keep their leftovers for themselves than send some them home with guests

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.