White Castle is unveiling some Halloween treats for consumers buying Sliders in their local grocery store or at a White Castle.

White Castle's promotions target U.S. consumers who are starting to prepare for what could be a record spend for Halloween. According to data released from Advantage Solutions, consumers are planning to spend more on decor, costumes, candy and food in 2024 than they did in 2023. In fact, half of shoppers plan to spend $51 or more on candy this year, while 59% of shoppers will spend that amount for Halloween food. Furthermore, 40% of respondents plan to celebrate Halloween with larger groups than last year, and 22% plan to host a party in 2024.

White Castle has created a Halloween microsite, HauntedWhiteCastle.com, where consumers can find White Castle-themed pumpkin-carving templates, as well as ideas for turning Sliders into easy-to-make Halloween treats. The website also features recipes for cocktails and mocktails that pair with White Castle Sliders.

"We want to provide all kinds of treats for our Cravers of all ages having a great time around Halloween," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "So, we're making it easy for them to celebrate the holiday with great ideas, great value and great taste."

In the face of high consumer enthusiasm for an expensive Halloween, White Castle restaurants will be offering a deal of $5 off a Crave Case of 30 Sliders. Additionally, White Castle's retail division is introducing its first limited-time holiday packaging, a rarity for the frozen food category and something that's sure to drive excitement for shoppers looking for fun and festive snacks during October. This introduction was driven by findings from White Castle-led seasonal consumer research. White Castle shoppers have said they Crave new products to try during holiday seasons, and 63% indicated they would be excited to find Halloween-themed White Castle Slider packaging on store shelves.

The new, specially designed Halloween packaging for its 16-count Jalapeño Cheese Sliders can be found in grocery stores across the U.S., including Jewel-Osco, Save A Lot and other regional retailers. The party-size 16-count Jalapeño Cheese Sliders delivers the perfect amount of heat, as America's palate for bold and spicy flavors continues to grow.

The Halloween-themed design will stand out from other items in the freezer case, reminding people that Sliders offer a tasty, convenient, and fun option for Halloween parties, Halloween dinner or a post trick-or-treating snack. The packaging also invites customers to visit HauntedWhiteCastle.com for more Halloween fun.

"We encourage our Cravers to creep on over to the nearest retail store or Castle to pick up some Sliders for Halloween," Richardson said. "They're so craveable, it's almost scary ... "

