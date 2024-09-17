Snack and food brand Chomps is debuting its newest flavor innovation and first limited-time offering with the launch of Smoky BBQ Beef. The flavor was created using natural hardwood smoke to achieve a woodfire flavor, and aligned with Chomps' guardrails, is zero sugar.

Featuring 10 grams of protein in each 1.15-ounce stick, the new limited-time flavor leans into its smoky profile. Seasoned with black pepper, chili powder, smoked paprika, and garlic, the new Smoky BBQ Beef stick further drives Chomps' mission forward to fuel its community with accessible, real food that doesn't compromise on taste.

"Our team has been working tirelessly to perfect a flavor that has been highly requested within our community, but also remains aligned with the nutritional guardrails that consumers have come to expect from us," said Chomps' Co-founder and Co-CEO, Pete Maldonado. "The new Smoky BBQ Beef provides an alternative flavor profile for our existing customers while helping Chomps reach new audiences."

Chomps Smoky BBQ is available for $24 for a 10-count and $50 for a 24-count, exclusively online at chomps.com and Amazon. As with all Chomps' beef stick offerings, the new innovation is crafted from grass-fed and grass-finished beef. Chomps' snacks use lean protein and are zero carbs, zero sugar, and free from the top nine food allergens.

Source: Chomps