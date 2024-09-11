Old Trapper is announcing that its Teriyaki flavor is a go-to snack for 2024, seeing a 15% increase in retail sales over 2023.

As consumer preferences continue to evolve, Old Trapper’s Teriyaki flavor stands out in a competitive market by offering a balanced taste that appeals to both traditional beef jerky enthusiasts and those looking for a flavorful, protein-packed snack alternative.

“Old Trapper's classic Teriyaki jerky remains a customer favorite and our top-selling product, proving that quality and tradition never go out of style,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer. “At Old Trapper, we prioritize enduring, classic flavors over passing fads, ensuring that every bite offers the authentic taste our customers have cherished for years. The robust sales growth we’re seeing reflects our customers' recognition and appreciation of the quality and flavor we deliver in each of our products.”

Old Trapper's Teriyaki Beef Jerky is available nationwide in convenience and grocery retailers.

Source: Old Trapper Smoked Products