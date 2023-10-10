Old Trapper is announcing that they are the “Presenting Sponsor” of the 2023 Legends Classic and an “Official Sponsor” of the 2023 Empire Classic Men’s College Basketball Tournaments. Old Trapper Beef Jerky is the “Official Snack” of both tournaments.

The 12th annual Legends Classic takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Nov. 16 and 17 and will feature men's college basketball teams from Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and St. Bonaventure. The 29th annual Empire Classic tournament will return to Madison Square Garden on Nov. 19 and 20, where UConn, Indiana, Texas and Louisville will compete for this year’s title.

As the “Official Snack” of both tournaments, Old Trapper will get prominent placement throughout both tournaments and in TV and media coverage. Old Trapper will also be spotlighted on tickets, web banners, digital signage, court decals and billboards throughout the Legends Classic games.

“The Legends Classic and Empire Classic tournaments are an exciting start to the men’s college basketball season, and we enjoy teaming up as the Presenting Sponsor of the Legends Classic and Official Snack of both tournaments,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “Basketball fans are some of our most loyal customers and we are proud to be a favorite snack that they turn to while watching their teams battle it out for the 2023 Legends Classic and Empire Classic titles.”

Source: Old Trapper Smoked Products