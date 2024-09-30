QSR franchisor Jack in the Box Inc. is expanding into the Chicago market with a 12-unit franchising deal. This builds on the brand’s momentum with their planned openings of two CloudKitchens in downtown and the previous announcement of eight company-operated locations to be developed in the suburbs of Chicago.

“We are excited to bring Jack in the Box back to Chicago and believe that our craveable 24/7 menu with breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacking, and industry-leading late night offerings will connect with the local community,” said Van Ingram, vice president franchise development. “Chicagoland serves as the gateway to the midwest, and we see tremendous opportunity to grow throughout the region.”

Jack in the Box has identified over 100 additional franchise opportunities still available in the Chicago Metro Area, and the brand is actively seeking experienced multiunit operators and business owners to join its growing franchisee network.

“With approximately 2,200 locations nationwide and the recent success from our new market openings in Salt Lake City and Louisville, we’ve recognized how much pent-up demand Jack in the Box has across the country,” said Ingram. “We’re an iconic franchise brand with whitespace availability, flexible prototypes, and commitment to growing in the Midwest.”

The new Jack in the Box locations will offer dine-in, drive-thru and mobile ordering options.

Source: Jack in the Box