Following the success of last year’s Smashed Jack burger launch, Jack in the Box is continuing to innovate its smashed-patty burger with the introduction of the Sourdough Smashed Jack, available for a limited time.

A year ago, Jack in the Box launched its original Smashed Jack, a new burger on menus with a smashed-style patty The burger reached 70,000 Smashed Jacks on its first day on menus and sold out in less than two weeks, becoming Jack in the Box’s most successful launch week sales of any burger product in the last six years.

“We’re excited to incorporate our Smashed Jack patty with our famous sourdough bread. If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that our customers love the smash patty we created and are hungry for a new way to try it,” said Ryan Ostrom, chief marketing officer at Jack in the Box. “The new Sourdough Smashed Jack is another testament to the dedication our culinary team has to product development and innovation, and finding the perfect balance of flavors. When the Classic Smashed Jack sold out so quickly last year, we knew we had a new fan-favorite on our hands — turns out, we were right.”

Back in 1991, Jack in the Box was one of the first QSR players to offer sourdough bread on their menu. The Sourdough Jack launched in 1997, and Jack products featuring sourdough bread have been on the rise ever since.

