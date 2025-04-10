Jack in the Box debuts Nashville Hot menu
Flavor trends inspire new limited-time menu offering.
Jack in the Box is launching new Nashville Hot Popcorn Chicken for a limited time nationwide.
The new chicken offering was inspired by the rising popularity of Southern-style heat.
Made with 100% all-white meat chicken, the new Nashville Hot Popcorn Chicken is coated in Jack’s sweet-and-spicy Nashville Hot seasoning. Available in small, big or mega box sizes, customers can also order it as a combo with fries and a drink.
Source: Jack in the Box
