Jack in the Box debuts Nashville Hot menu

Flavor trends inspire new limited-time menu offering.

By Industry News
Nashville Hot Popcorn Chicken

Photo credit: Jack in the Box

April 10, 2025

Jack in the Box is launching new Nashville Hot Popcorn Chicken for a limited time nationwide.

The new chicken offering was inspired by the rising popularity of Southern-style heat.

Made with 100% all-white meat chicken, the new Nashville Hot Popcorn Chicken is coated in Jack’s sweet-and-spicy Nashville Hot seasoning. Available in small, big or mega box sizes, customers can also order it as a combo with fries and a drink.

Source: Jack in the Box

