The makers of Columbus Craft Meats have unveiled four new products to elevate holiday entertaining. From two new varieties of the Columbus Charcuterie Trios to a new version of the best-selling Columbus Charcuterie Tasting Board, this product lineup delivers a mix of category favorites in fresh formats. Additionally, the brand is reintroducing Columbus Secchi Salame, a fan favorite in the category.

"We've curated the perfect salumi combinations to enhance tasting experiences both at home and on the go this holiday season," said Sean McNeil, senior brand manager for the Columbus brand. "There's truly something for everyone. Our 12-ounce Charcuterie Trio remains the best-selling items in the dry deli category, so extending the offerings to include other options was a natural fit. During the 2022 holiday season, our Charcuterie Tasting Board was the best-selling item in our portfolio, so the new COLUMBUS Tour of Italy Tasting Board is an exciting addition for consumers."

The Columbus Rustic Charcuterie Trio includes authentic traditional flavors featuring sopressata salame, prosciutto and uncured coppa, while the Columbus Bold Charcuterie Trio features hot sopressata, uncured hot coppa and uncured chorizo. The trios are available at retailers nationwide, including Target, HyVee, Albertsons, Safeway and Savemart.

Columbus Craft Meats Rustic Charcuterie Trio. Courtesy of Hormel Foods Corp.



The latest Charcuterie Tasting Board creation, the Columbus Tour of Italy Tasting Board, is a culinary journey through Italy, featuring a selection of Italian craft meats, cheeses and accompaniments. The charcuterie board is available at retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Target, Albertsons, Safeway and HyVee.

With many requests from consumers awaiting its return, a charcuterie classic is being reintroduced: Columbus Secchi Salame, a premium salami featuring the flavors of crushed white and black peppercorns and burgundy wine, featuring a subtle and smooth flavor that embodies the authentic taste of Italy. Crafted in San Francisco and inspired by traditional Italian Salametti, Columbus Secchi Salame — "Secchi" means "dry" in Italian — is hand-tied and slow-aged for 21 days in a natural casing using traditional methods and high-quality ingredients. This salami is one of the brand's oldest recipes and a testament to over 100 years of expertise in crafting charcuterie. It is available in whole sticks at select retailers nationwide, including Save Mart, Albertsons, Pavilions, Raley's and Publix. Columbus Craft Meats Salame Secchi Fiore. Courtesy of Hormel Foods Corp.





Source: Hormel Foods Corp.