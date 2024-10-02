Attendee registration and general housing for the 2025 International Production & Processing Expo opens Oct. 7, 2024. Expo attendees will experience the world's largest annual display of technology, equipment, supplies and services used in the production and processing of meat and poultry. Already, the 2025 IPPE has more than 574,000 square feet of exhibit space and 1,190-plus exhibitors. Online registration has a discounted price of $85 through Jan. 10, 2025. Beginning Jan. 11, the registration rate is $135.

“We’re excited to showcase an extensive range of solutions that attract industry leaders from around the world. These innovators are dedicated to business development, implementing best practices and staying competitive in today’s fast-paced market. We look forward to welcoming both our domestic and international attendees to the 2025 IPPE,” said IPPE show management.

The 2025 IPPE will provide attendees with an opportunity to build relationships, discover new suppliers and vendors and connect with colleagues from across the world, all in one location and at one time. Sponsored by the American Feed Industry Association, Meat Institute and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, the IPPE trade show floor will feature the latest solutions, technologies, research, processes, services and products available from the global animal food and protein industries. More than 80 hours of education programs will also be offered throughout the week, along with numerous on-floor attendee activities and networking opportunities.

The “Members to Atlanta” program allows qualified attendees from member companies of all three associations engaged in the production of poultry and meat for consumption and production of feed to attend complimentary. The program is supported through the sponsorship of elite IPPE exhibitors, which include Aviagen, CEVA Animal Health, Cobb-Vantress Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Heat and Control, Kemin Industries Inc., Soybean Meal Information Center and Zoetis.

“We thank these exhibitors for their generous support of the M2A program. The program allows IPPE to continue to grow attendance by attracting a global audience of meat, poultry, egg and animal food professionals,” said IPPE show management.

IPPE will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga.

Source: IPPE