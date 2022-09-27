Attendee registration and general housing for the 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) opens Monday, Oct. 3. With more than 515,000 square feet of exhibit space and 1,015-plus exhibitors, the IPPE trade show floor continues to grow with four months remaining until the Expo. Be sure to register online to receive a discounted price of $75 (USD) through Jan. 6, 2023. Beginning Jan. 7, the registration rate is $125.

“We look forward to welcoming our domestic and international attendees to the 2023 IPPE! There is nothing like meeting face-to-face to experience all that IPPE offers in innovation, networking, and learning opportunities,” remarked IPPE show management.

The 2023 IPPE will provide a full week to see and experience the newest technology in the industry, participate in events on the show floor and network with key leaders from the animal food, meat, poultry, and egg industries. The vast trade show floor will showcase the most current innovations, equipment, and services used in the production and processing of animal food, meat, poultry, and egg products. Combining the expertise from the American Feed Industry Association, North American Meat Institute, and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, IPPE will also feature countless hours of dynamic education sessions focused on the latest industry issues.

Through Jan. 6, the “Members to Atlanta” (M2A) program waives the registration fee for qualified attendees from member companies of all three associations engaged in the production of poultry, eggs and meat for consumption, production of feed, and for pet food manufacturers. The program is supported through the sponsorship of elite IPPE exhibitors, which include Aviagen, CEVA Animal Health, Cobb-Vantress, Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Georgia Poultry Equipment Co., Heat and Control, Huvepharma, Jamesway Chick Master Incubator Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Soybean Meal Information Center, and Zoetis.

“We sincerely appreciate and thank these elite exhibiting companies for participating in and supporting the M2A program. The program continues to deliver results in increasing attendance and contributing to the success of IPPE,” said IPPE show management.

For more information and to register for the 2023 IPPE, visit ippexpo.org.

2023 IPPE show dates/hours:

Tuesday, Jan. 24: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Source: IPPE