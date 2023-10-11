Attendee registration and general housing for the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) will open Monday, Oct. 16. This is the world's largest annual display of technology, equipment, supplies and services used in the production and processing of eggs, meat and poultry, and those involved in feed manufacturing. With more than 588,500 square feet of exhibit space and 1,185-plus exhibitors, the 2024 IPPE is on track to be one of the top three largest shows in the expo’s history. Be sure to register online to receive a discounted price of $80 through Jan. 12, 2024. Beginning Jan. 13, the registration rate is $130.

“IPPE's extensive range of solutions draws industry leaders worldwide that are committed to business development, implementing best practices, updating operations and remaining competitive. We look forward to welcoming our domestic and international attendees to the 2024 IPPE[,]” said IPPE show management.

The 2024 IPPE will offer attendees the opportunity to build relationships, find new suppliers and vendors, and connect with colleagues from around the world in one place, at one time. Sponsored by the American Feed Industry Association, North American Meat Institute and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, the IPPE trade show floor will showcase the newest solutions, technologies, research, processes, services and products that the global animal food and protein industries have to offer. More than 80 hours of world-class education programs will also be presented throughout the week, along with numerous on-floor attendee activities and networking opportunities.

Through Jan. 12, the “Members to Atlanta” (M2A) program allows qualified attendees from member companies of all three associations engaged in the production of poultry, eggs and meat for consumption, production of feed, as well as for pet food manufacturers, to attend complimentary. The program is supported through the sponsorship of elite IPPE exhibitors, which include Aviagen, CEVA Animal Health, Cobb-Vantress Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Georgia Poultry Equipment Co., Heat and Control, Huvepharma, Jamesway, Kemin Industries Inc., Soybean Meal Information Center, Vetagro and Zoetis.

“Thanks to these exhibitors’ generous support of the M2A program, we are able to continue to grow IPPE attendance, attracting a global audience of meat, poultry and egg, and animal food professionals,” said IPPE show management.

IPPE will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga.. For more information and to register for the 2024 IPPE, visit here.

2024 IPPE show dates/hours

Tuesday, Jan. 30: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Wednesday, Jan. 31: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Thursday, Feb. 1: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY