NFRA Convention 2025 opens registration

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association recently opened registration for the 2025 NFRA Convention, taking place at the World Center Marriott in Orlando, Oct. 18-21. More than 1,700 anticipated attendees will conduct more than 6,500 business meetings over the course of three days.

The NFRA Convention brings together retailers, manufacturers, logistics providers and industry partners from across the frozen and refrigerated foods landscape. At the show, the Taste of Excellence reception will spotlight more than 50 exhibiting brands and manufacturers sharing new product innovations.

At the Oct. 19 breakfast session, the inaugural class of NFRA’s First Penguin Next Generation Leadership Program will present strategic solutions to some of the industry's challenges, including household penetration, supply chain resilience and retail innovation. At the Oct. 20 breakfast session, TV personality, writer and four-time James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Zimmern will present a keynote centered around cultural understanding and the transformative power of food.

During the Oct. 19 luncheon, NFRA will induct the 2025 honorees into the Refrigerated Food Hall of Fame, celebrating individuals who have made lasting contributions to the refrigerated foods industry.

The Oct. 20 luncheon will recognize the most innovative and impactful marketing and merchandising campaigns for 2025 with NFRA’s Golden Penguin Awards, honoring excellence in promoting frozen and refrigerated foods.

Source: National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association