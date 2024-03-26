The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association has opened registration for this year’s NFRA Convention, taking place at the Gaylord National Harbor in National Harbor, Md., Oct. 5–8. More than 1,500 anticipated attendees will conduct more than 5,000 business meetings over the course of three days, efficiently maximizing time spent at the convention.

Of particular interest:

Registration open: Top attendees from all segments of the frozen and refrigerated industry are invited to register for the convention, bringing everyone together under one roof to conduct business.

Business meetings and networking events: The NFRA Convention offers a dedicated platform for facilitated business meetings, driving connections and industry collaboration. It’s possible to hold dozens of face-to-face meetings in just a few days, saving everyone time spent away from the office throughout the year and money in additional travel costs.

Product showcasing: Attendees can look forward to the Sunday evening opening Taste of Excellence reception, where over 50 emerging brands and manufacturers will showcase their latest product innovations. Café NFRA will be open Sunday – Tuesday, offering attendees an informal meeting space with the chance to taste samples and refreshments. NFRA’s grand prize winner of the inaugural Penguin Pitch contest will be featured in the Café this year.

Guest speakers: Monday will kick off with an engaging breakfast presentation by Chef Edward Lee, winner of Food Network’s "Iron Chef America," culinary director of Succotash and winner of James Beard Award for Best Food Writing in "The Mind of a Chef." Tuesday morning will feature an industry outlook, customized and presented by Numerator.

Frozen Food Hall of Fame: During the Monday luncheon, NFRA will induct new members into the Frozen Food Hall of Fame, honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to the frozen industry.

Golden Penguin Awards: Celebrating marketing and merchandising excellence, the Golden Penguin Awards recognize outstanding achievements in promoting frozen and refrigerated foods and will be showcased during the Tuesday luncheon.

New venue: The Gaylord National Harbor, minutes from the nation’s capital, will serve as the backdrop for this year’s event, offering proximity to 160 stores, over 40 restaurants and attractions.

For registration and more information, visit NFRAConvention.org.

Source: National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association