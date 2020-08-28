The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) is transitioning the 2020 NFRA Convention to a virtual format October 19-21, 2020. An agenda featuring three full days of online customer business appointments will allow frozen and refrigerated food industry executives to discover new products, connect with business partners and grow their business.

The new virtual format provides the same exceptional convention experience with more flexibility and unique meeting opportunities. All attendees can participate in customer business meetings that can be set up with an easy online scheduling tool. Registration includes access to the Virtual Exhibit Hall featuring manufacturers, suppliers and logistics providers of all sizes, as well as access to the New Product Showcase. Hundreds of Retailer Speed Meeting appointment slots, reserved for small manufacturers, ensure start-up companies can meet with major retailers.

The Convention kicks off Monday, October 19 with a live presentation from keynote speakers, Anna Palmer, senior Washington correspondent, and Jake Sherman, senior writer, for POLITICO. Tuesday and Wednesday, October 20 and 21 will start with educational sessions including a COVID-19 update from Colin Stewart, EVP of business intelligence for Acosta Sales & Marketing.

The registration fee is $325 for NFRA members and $1,500 for nonmembers. Retailers and wholesalers receive complimentary registration. Tiered Sponsorship Opportunities are available with benefits including complimentary registration, discounted advertising and recognition throughout the event.

The online scheduling platform is set to open at the beginning of September. Those interested in attending can check the convention website at NFRAConvention.org for the most current information and to register. Further information available at http://www.NFRAweb.org.

Source: NFRA