Eriez has been awarded a £100,000 ($165,000 USD) grant from Innovate UK, the nation's leading research and innovation agency. This significant funding will accelerate Eriez' pioneering research and development efforts in artificial intelligence (AI) for next-generation metal detection systems.

This infusion of capital will support a new feasibility study that is designed to transform industrial metal detection in food and pharmaceutical processing, according to Christopher Dyer, Lead Research and Development Electronic Engineer at Eriez-Europe.

In addition, Eriez is earmarking a portion of these funds for an eight-month research programme in collaboration with Cardiff University. As part of this initiative, Dyer will oversee a group of distinguished experts from both Eriez and the university, including several Ph.D. researchers.

This initiative builds upon Eriez’ established strategic partnership with Cardiff University, which has been pivotal in advancing the company’s technology portfolio. The latest collaboration resulted in the launch of Eriez at sbarc|spark, a state-of-the-art research and development hub at the Welsh university. This partnership was also integral to the development of the new Eriez MetAlarm metal detector, which is specifically tailored to the aggregates sector. Introduced in Q2 2024, MetAlarm represents a significant advancement in signal processing technology.

For more information about sbarc|spark at Cardiff University, visit www.cardiff.ac.uk/campus-developments/projects/spark.

Source: Eriez