Fortifi Food Processing Solutions is announcing a strategic partnership with Norway-based Völur to optimize the protein processing supply chain. Through the partnership, real-time data from Fortifi automated equipment will combine with Völur's proprietary AI-driven software solutions to increase per-head margins and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The combination of efficiency and sustainability works to optimize cutting and processing decisions for food processors.

"This partnership extends the reach and capabilities of both companies, unlocking unprecedented economic value for our respective customers," said Massimo Bizzi, chief executive officer of Fortifi. "We're adding efficiency to our operations and decreasing environmental impact through Völur's smart application of data."

Anna Turvoll, chief executive officer of Völur, said, "Throughout our growth journey, we have embraced the value of collaboration with forward-thinking, strategic companies such as Fortifi. Our complementary capabilities enable us to bring more floor-ready solutions to the global protein processing industry."

Sources: Fortifi Food Processing Solutions; Völur