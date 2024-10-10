Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection announces the release of the X52 Dual Energy X-ray inspection system to complete its X2 Series, designed to meet the demands of challenging applications in packaged products. The X52’s proprietary software provides increased adaptability by seamlessly transitioning between single energy, dual energy or both modes, optimizing performance of the system depending on the application. The X52 system will be demonstrated at Pack Expo in booth S-2939 in Chicago, Nov. 3-6, 2024.

In single energy mode, the X52 identifies a wide range of contaminants including glass, metal, mineral stone, calcified bone, dense plastic and rubber compounds based on their material composition, offering thorough inspection for product safety and quality. Dual energy mode further enhances accuracy by analyzing materials' densities, providing an advanced level of detection to preserve consumer well-being and uphold industry standards.

The system excels in both efficiency and accuracy by seamlessly detecting foreign body contaminants while simultaneously completing a broad range of quality assurance checks. Through its advanced technology, the X52 significantly reduces false rejects, distinguishing between genuine contaminants and product variations with ease. This precision minimizes unnecessary production halts and disruptions, allowing manufacturers to maintain operations and reduce unnecessary downtime. By maximizing uptime and minimizing waste, the X52 boosts productivity and reduces overall costs.

The X52 single and dual energy X-ray system is designed to future-proof manufacturing operations, instantly accommodating evolving product lines and applications. The X52 offers increased sensitivity, thanks to its use of proprietary Advanced Material Discrimination and ContamPlus software. The AMD dual energy software enhances the system's ability to differentiate between materials, offering precise contaminant detection even in challenging scenarios such as products that are overlapping or vary in thickness. This helps provide peace of mind that end products are safer and more reliable.

The HiGain+ DE detector by Mettler Toledo enhances material analysis with accuracy. This advanced technology offers thorough inspection without compromising efficiency, meeting the evolving needs of manufacturers across industries.

“The X52 x-ray inspection system marks a pivotal leap forward in product inspection technology," said Mike Pipe, head of global sales and product management at Mettler Toledo Safeline X-ray. "With its forward-thinking design, the X52 future-proofs manufacturers by detecting unwanted contaminants in even the most challenging packages. Its unmatched performance, innovative features and comprehensive support set a new standard for product integrity and reliability. We are thrilled to provide manufacturers with the tools they need for enhanced product safety, quality and compliance now and in the future."

Source: Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection