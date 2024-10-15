The Delimex brand expands beyond taquitos with the launch of new Crispy Quesadillas, marking one of the brand’s first new products in over five years. Delimex Crispy Quesadillas are available in both Char-Grilled Chicken and Chipotle Chicken. The new offerings leverage Kraft Heinz’s proprietary 360CRISP technology to deliver restaurant-quality quesadillas featuring pan-fried crispiness straight from the microwave. The new Delimex Crispy Quesadillas are available in the frozen aisle at retailers nationwide.

Quesadillas are one of the most beloved menu items in American restaurants today, and many people want to eat them at home without having to cook from scratch. However, most consumers are dissatisfied with the current quesadilla offerings in the frozen aisle, citing soggy tortillas, cheese that does not melt and lack of crunch as key pain points, according to Kraft Heinz-Commissioned Quant Survey & Conjoint study, GetWizer, March 2023. As the Mexican frozen food market in the United States continues to grow, according to IMARC, Mexico Frozen Food Market Report by Product, 2023, Delimex identified an opportunity to leverage Kraft Heinz’s 360CRISP microwave technology to provide an answer to these pain points with its new, crisp-from-the-microwave quesadillas.

“Founded by Oscar Ancira Sr., a Mexican-born entrepreneur, Delimex delivers vibrant, Mexican-inspired flavors in convenient, frozen formats,” said Maryana Dluzniewski, marketing director for Delimex. “As we look to elevate Mexican-style frozen foods beyond taquitos, we’re redefining what’s possible through innovative technology. We’re taking bold steps forward to deliver crave-worthy offerings that will delight our fans.”

Delimex Crispy Quesadillas mark the second innovation that leverages Kraft Heinz’s 360CRISP technology.

Source: The Kraft Heinz Co.