Impossible Foods is rolling out a suite of new family-friendly retail products: Impossible Disney The Lion King Chicken Nuggets, Impossible Meal Makers and Impossible Corn Dogs.

The new Impossible Disney The Lion King Chicken Nuggets reimagine the brand’s Impossible Chicken Nuggets in the shape of familiar Disney characters in advance of the world premiere of the new film, Disney "Mufasa: The Lion King." The nuggets are ready to eat in a matter of minutes, offering 10 grams of protein per serving and no cholesterol.

“We’ve been very proud to work with Disney to serve Impossible products across their properties for the past four years, so it was a natural next step to collaborate on a new offering in the grocery aisle,” said Peter McGuinness, president and CEO of Impossible Foods. “Our new Lion King Nuggets are a fun way for kids and adults to enjoy our delicious plant-based chicken nuggets – given we all know and love the epic movie, and of course the timeless soundtrack.”

Joining the Impossible Disney The Lion King Chicken Nuggets in grocery aisles this fall are two additional products intentionally designed for convenience-driven consumers.

Impossible Meal Makers present a new, flavor-packed take on Impossible Beef. Packing the same 19 grams protein per serving and zero milligrams cholesterol, Impossible Meal Makers reintroduces the brand’s ground beef from plants in two preseasoned options –– Taco and Italian-Style –– that go from pan to plate in minutes.

Impossible is also rolling out a completely new way to enjoy its Impossible Beef Hot Dogs with the new Impossible Corn Dogs.

Source: Impossible Foods