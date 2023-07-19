Conagra Brands Inc. has unveiled more than 50 new products this summer across the company's frozen, grocery and snacks divisions.

"Innovating to meet the needs of consumers is a top priority for our team," said Burke Raine, president, frozen & refrigerated, Conagra Brands. "Our newest food features on-trend recipes and relevant formats that deliver great taste, quality and value. We're excited for these new items to become household favorites."

These new products are available at grocery and mass retailer, as well as through e-commerce channels.

Conagra's new single-serve meals, multi-serve meals, snacks and appetizers include:

Banquet: Banquet is delivering three new Banquet MEGA Crustless Pizzas offering 25-28 grams of protein per 10-ounce meal, with Pepperoni, Three Meat or Supreme options.

Birds Eye Voila!: New Skillet and Oven Bake meals from Birds Eye Voila! offer contemporary flavors that are easy to prepare, now including Beef & Broccoli or Cajun-Style Sausage & Rice skillet meals and Cheesy Chicken & Rice Oven Bake.

La Choy: La Choy debuts in the frozen aisle with three family-size entrees pairing tempura-battered white meat chicken and one of three sauces:. Orange Chicken, General Tso's Chicken and Sweet and Sour Chicken. Each is available in 18 -ounce meals.

Gardein: The Ultimate Plant-Based line from Gardein is now available in four single-serve bowls: Ultimate Plant-Based Sweet & Sour Chick'n; Ultimate Plant-Based Be'f Burrito Bowl; Ultimate Plant-Based Be'f and Broccoli Bowl; and the Ultimate Plant-Based Meatball Marinara Bowl.

Healthy Choice Power Bowls: Shrimp is debuting on the Healthy Choice Power Bowls menu with a pair of recipes inspired by global cuisines: Mediterranean-Style Shrimp and Shrimp Fajita. Pasta dishes are also new to the Power Bowls collection. Roasted Red Pepper Romesco Chicken Pasta and Pesto Chicken Pasta feature pasta made with ancient grains, an ingredient central to the trend of better-for-you Italian meals. Healthy Choice Café Steamers and Simply Steamers: Offering a delicious, healthy twist on lasagna, the new Turkey Sausage Lasagna Bowl from Healthy Choice Café Steamers features pasta, a blend of cheeses, marinara sauce, and turkey sausage with vegetables. Heathy Choice Simply Steamers welcomes the new Southwest-Style Chicken Burrito Bowl. Complimenting Simply Steamers' popular vegetarian Unwrapped Burrito Bowl, this dish is made with 100% natural* chicken with vegetables, a blend of cheeses, and whole-grain brown rice in an enchilada sauce.

Marie Callender's: Expanding its lineup of Duos meals that debuted last year are two new pairings: Beef & Broccoli and Sesame Chicken; and Meatball Marinara and Fettuccini with Chicken & Broccoli.

Wendy's Chili: The famous homestyle chili is loaded with 29 grams of protein per can, savory all-natural* beef, and a mix of peppers, beans and a rich tomato-based sauce.

Source: Conagra